Uhuru in Mogadishu for inauguration of Somalia’s new president

President Uhuru Kenyatta (second left) signs a visitors' book after his arrival in Mogadishu to attend the inauguration of President Hassan Mohamud. PHOTO | COURTESY

President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Mogadishu, Somalia for the inauguration of President Hassan Mohamud.

Mr Mohamud was announced the winner in last month’s election that came after repeated postponements. The election victory saw the president-elect reclaiming the seat he lost in 2017 to outgoing head of state Mohamed Farmaajo.

President Kenyatta has been accompanied by Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa for the ceremony that is also being attended by several African leaders, including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Djibouti President Ismael Omar.

The country’s capital is presently on lockdown – until Thursday 5pm – as the inauguration ceremony continues.

Kenya and Somalia have lately had frosty diplomatic ties that were worsened by a maritime dispute which saw Mr Kenyatta declaring that Kenya is not ready to lose even an inch of its land mass to Somalia.

Mohamud comes to power at a time when Somalia is facing a severe drought situation. Even before the current drought, the United Nations had termed the humanitarian situation in Somalia as grave.

“The country has seen three consecutive failed rainy seasons. The fourth, which is supposed to start in April and continue through June, is also projected to be below average. If that happens, then we are looking at a risk of famine,” Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia Adam Abdelmoula said.

As a result, the government of Somali has appealed for help from the international community, aid agencies and donors.