Uhuru makes first public appearance since leaving office

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta with the President of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, Alok Sharma. PHOTO | COURTESY

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has made his first public appearance since he left office last month. Mr Kenyatta met and held talks with the President of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, Alok Sharma.

The meeting centred around the urgent need for countries to implement COP26 adaptation finance commitments.

Since leaving office, Mr Kenyatta has skipped a number of Azimio la Umoja meetings and did not attend Martha Karua’s 60th birthday party despite being the coalition’s chairperson.

On Friday, Mr Kenyatta stated that he would not attend the Africa Union peace talks on the conflict in Ethiopia conflict owing to conflicts in his schedule. However, it later emerged that the talks had been called for logistical reasons.

This as sources claim that the former president is mulling over remaining in active politics or not.

Narok Senator Kiprotich Cherargei, while reacting to Mr Kenyatta’s inability to attend the peace talks, said President Ruto should swiftly relieve him off his duties.

“H.E Kenyatta has declined Peace envoy role for Ethiopia peace talks. It looks like the role of chairmanship of Azimio-OKA/opposition role is making him very busy. H.E Ruto should swiftly appoint another eminent Kenyan i.e Raila (Odinga) to this role of peace envoy to Ethiopian Peace talks,” he said.