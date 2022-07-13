Uhuru, Mike Sonko kiss and make up





Mike Sonko appears to have kissed and made up with President Uhuru Kenyatta after two years of political bickering.

The two politicians made their first public appearance in a while on Tuesday and exchanged hugs, handshakes, and laughter in front of an excited audience.

Sonko praised President Uhuru Kenyatta as a visionary leader while dismissing Deputy President William Ruto as a fake hustler.

Nairobi governor Ann Kananu, Embakassi East lawmaker Babu Owino and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi were in attendance.

“I want to congratulate President Kenyatta, for the time I’ve been away, I’ve seen how he has worked hard to take care of the needs of the common Kenyan. This work has to continue and that is why I am asking you to vote for Azimio candidates in the elections,” said Sonko, while also absolving President Kenyatta from blame for the high cost of living.

Sonko who’s since been cleared to contest for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat on a Wiper ticket has enjoyed a love-hate relationship with the Head of State.

The flamboyant politician was particularly vocal in defending President Kenyatta and his Deputy when they faced charges against humanity at the International Criminal Court in 2014.

He is once remembered for publicly threatening to block President Kenyatta’s convoy from entering the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) so that he doesnt fly to Hague for the case as this would ’embarrass the country’.

President Kenyatta and Sonko’s relationship would hit rock bottom in 2020 leading to Sonko’s impeachment as Nairobi governor and the emergence of Badi.

Sonko publicly claimed he was coerced to sign off his functions as governor to NMS as he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The function occurred at State House.

Sonko is currently facing corruption and terrorism charges.