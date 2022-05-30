Uhuru, Muturi mourn fallen Malindi MP





President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned fallen Rabai lawmaker William Kamoti.

The MP died on Sunday night in a grisly road accident in Kilifi town along the busy Mombasa-Malindi highway.

In his condolence message, President Kenyatta described the deceased politician as a top legal mind.

“It is very unfortunate and painful that we’ve suddenly lost Mheshimiwa William Kamoti, a progressive and astute leader that represented the people of Rabai Constituency in Parliament with great distinction,” the President mourned.

Adding: “He leaves behind a strong legacy of development and public service, especially in education where he initiated several schools in his constituency.”

“To the family of Mheshimiwa Kamoti, his friends, relatives, and the people of Rabai Constituency may God the Almighty comfort you all at this difficult period of mourning your kin and leader.”

A second-term MP, the deceased met his death hours after submitting his nomination papers at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest for a third term.

Several leaders have eulogized the MP as a leader who prioritised the lives of the residents.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi described him as a very progressive leader who passionately answered his call of duty as a lawmaker.

Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho also mourned the late legislator as a humble and cheerful man who will also be remembered as a fearless leader who represented the great people of Rabai constituency zealously.

“Our thoughts are with his family and the people of Kilifi County. It is indeed a heavy loss to bear and may the Almighty grant you all patience, strength, and comfort to endure the grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Joho.