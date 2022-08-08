Uhuru: My biggest regret

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto share a light moment during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative report at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on October 26, 2020. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

President Uhuru Kenyatta suggests he may not exit the political scene even after retiring as Head of State.

Speaking during a live interview on vernacular radio and television channels, President Kenyatta maintained he will be out to ensure the interests of people from his community are catered for.

“You will see me around and I pledge to work with the incoming government. I am not going anywhere, I’m only changing careers,” he said.

“My people of Mount Kenya, I am leaving you in safe hands with an advocate of human rights and an iron lady,” added President Kenyatta.

The Head of State also says he tried his best to satisfy the interests of Kenyans during his reign and asked the people of Central Kenya to avoid the politics of malice and lies.

“What I regret as the president is the collapse of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). It was meant to ensure that our people benefit more from the next government,” he said.

He gave a promise that he will push the next government until it embraces and implements BBI as it has a lot of benefit to civilians.

President Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s bid to amend the 2010 Constitution through the BBI was dealt a blow after the Supreme Court ruled that the process was illegal.

The Head of State who is serving his last term also asked Kenyans to embrace peace during the elections saying that those who will cause chaos will be dealt with accordingly.