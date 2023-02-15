Uhuru na kazi: Ex-President to head election observation mission in Nigeria

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks while condoling with the family of former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha at the home of the deceased in Lavington, Nairobi on January 31, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The former Head of State, Uhuru Kenyatta, has landed a job in the African Union (AU) which will be observing the election process.

On Tuesday, the AU launched the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) ahead of the election, which will be held on February 25, 2023.

According to the African Union Commission (AUC), the short-term election observation mission comprises ninety (90) members drawn from various AU Member States comprising representatives of Election Management Bodies, civil society organizations, independent experts, women, and youth as well as AU Organs, notably, the Pan African Parliament and Permanent Representatives Committee.

“The AUEOM will be led by His Excellency Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, former President of the Republic of Kenya,” AU said in a statement.

The objectives of the missions include providing an accurate and impartial assessment of the electoral process, including the degree to which the conduct of the elections meets regional, continental, and international standards for democratic elections.

It will also be to offer recommendations for improvement of future elections based on the findings and demonstrate AU solidarity and support towards consolidation of democracy, peace, stability, and development in Nigeria.

The union said the mission formed draws its mandate from various AU instruments.

The AUEOM will engage with various stakeholders, observe the polling process ahead of the election, and will be issuing its preliminary statement on the electoral process on February 27, 2023, in Abuja.

This becomes a second job for Mr Kenyatta since he left office in August last year to his successor President William Ruto.

Since Mr Kenyatta left office, the President appointed him to head the peace talk process in the East Africa Community (EAC) region.

He is spearheading peace talks in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that involves the government and the M23 rebels.

