Uhuru Park to reopen at the Nairobi Festival’s second edition





Anticipation is building as the countdown begins for The Nairobi Festival’s highly awaited second edition. Promising to surpass last year’s success, the festival’s organizing team, under the leadership of Dr Anastasia Nyalita, County Executive for Inclusivity, Public Participation, and Customer Service, and Clement “Clemo” Sijenyi, County Chief Officer for City Culture, Arts, and Tourism, is gearing up for a spectacular event that celebrates the city’s vibrant essence.

The enthusiastic team recently embarked on a site visit, accompanied by the Event’s Planning Committee members, to ensure that every festival aspect is meticulously planned and executed to perfection.

Speaking about the upcoming extravaganza, Dr Nyalita shared, “This year’s event, scheduled to unfold from the 11th to the 16th of December 2023, will undoubtedly be bigger and better. Our early planning aims to create a seamless experience for all attendees.”

Adding, “The festival will serve as a platform for Kenyans to immerse themselves in the richness of the city’s diverse offerings, including food, culture, music, heritage, and art. We eagerly await the participation of more partners and the chance for SMEs to showcase and promote their products and services throughout the 6-day celebration.”

Notably, this year’s festival will coincide with the grand re-opening of Uhuru Park, adding an extra layer of significance to the event.

“Additionally, we are extending invitations to county Governors to join us in this year’s extravaganza,” Dr Nyalita concluded.

Last year’s festival witnessed an array of leading performers, including a dynamic lineup of DJs who enthralled the audience with their pulsating beats and eclectic sounds.

Clement Sijenyi, the Chief Officer for City Culture, Arts, and Tourism, reflected on last year’s experience.

“The previous year served as a learning curve for many of us. In response, this year, we are making preparations by announcing auditions as early as September,” Mr Sijenyi said, “This strategy will provide selected participants ample time to rehearse and refine their acts. Nairobians, brace yourselves for an unforgettable journey. We are poised to deliver an experience that will be nothing short of spectacular. Get ready to witness the fire!”

As the city eagerly awaits the arrival of December, The Nairobi Festival promises a week of cultural immersion, artistic expression, and communal celebration that will leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all attendees.

With a robust lineup of events and performances, the festival aims to encapsulate the essence of Nairobi, its people, and its vibrant spirit. Mark your calendars and prepare to be a part of a dazzling showcase of the city’s best.