Uhuru places newspaper advert for Jubilee Party’s delegates conference

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta making his address during a senior commanders meeting on the implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement between the government of the federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Tigray people’s liberation front (TPLF) in Nairobi on November 7, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

The former president Uhuru Kenyatta has placed notice to convene a special national delegates conference of his Jubilee Party through an advert on the Daily Nation.

As per the advert signed by Mr Kenyatta, the meeting is scheduled for May 22, 2023 at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi from 10am.

The agenda of the meeting will be reviewing, formulating and approving party policies, receiving status reports from the National Executive Committee and considering and approving any other matters.

The placed advert comes barely days after Mr Kenyatta stormed the party’s Kileleshwa offices after supporters of the acting secretary general Kanini Kega and suspended secretary general Jeremiah Kioni clashed.

Police were forced to lob teargas outside the headquarters to disperse the supporters who were fighting over party takeover.

While addressing journalists, Mr Kenyatta lashed out at the National Police Service for being used to settle political scores instead of undertaking their mandate independently.

The former president, who was visibly angered, questioned why the police meddled with the internal affairs of the party further disrupting the peace and serenity in the community neighboring the party headquarters.

“This property is not ours, we have only rented it. We have neighbours surrounding this building, yet you have thrown teargas at them so that you can take the house by force. That’s not right, that’s not the law,” he said.

Last week the Political Parties Tribunal declined to quash NEC’s resolution that installed EALA MP Kega as Kioni’s replacement. This means that Kioni’s fate now lies with the party’s internal dispute resolution committee.

On Wednesday, party vice chairman, David Murathe, affirmed that the party welcomed the move to vacate its Kileleshwa headquarters following a notice from the property’s owner.

