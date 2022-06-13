Uhuru puts cyber criminals on notice

Uhuru Kenyatta at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations National Forensic Laboratory in Nairobi. PHOTO: COURTESY

President Uhuru Kenyatta has put cyber criminals on notice, saying the new National Forensic Laboratory in Nairobi will help in reducing online crime.

The Head of State spoke at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Nairobi after launching the new facility.

“Criminals and their networks are using and utilizing advanced technology and interconnectivity to advance their nefarious goals. These shifts are the results of globalization and technology. This facility is critical because it will revolutionize our investigation techniques through cutting-edge science resulting in a safer and more just Kenya,” observed President Kenyatta.

The President also said the facility would disrupt established criminal patterns by laboratory techniques as it is well equipped with the latest analytical technology equipment.

The state-of-the-art facility that will help in solving crime scientifically has been elusive for many years, despite billions of shillings invested in the project.

DCI boss George Kinoti observed that every attempt to set up the facility was hampered by corrupt activities.

The Forensic Laboratory had been identified as a security flagship project under Vision 2030 and was one of the projects to be completed under the 1st Medium Term plan 2008-2012.

“Despite being classified under the security, peace building and conflict management sector which plays a critical and strategic role in achieving the targets of vision 2030, the project failed to materialize until March 2014, when the current administration kicked off the project,” Kinoti said.