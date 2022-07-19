Uhuru, Ruto, Raila bury differences, laud Faith Kipyegon

Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon celebrates after winning the Women's 1500 metres final during day four of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 . PHOTO | AFP

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, and opposition leader Raila Odinga have buried their political differences for a minute and led Kenyans in celebrating Faith Kipyegon after the athlete earned Kenya her first Gold medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Kipyegon easily won the race with an impressive 3:52.96 timing leading President Kenyatta, who is in Seychelles on an official trip, to laud the talented athlete.

“It is amazing and truly exciting to see how Faith won that race in style, earning her badge of honor as the world’s greatest 1500m female athlete”.

Ruto termed Kipyegon’s performances as ‘incredible’.

“Congratulations Faith Kipyegon for winning Gold and regaining your world 1500m title. Well in Judith Korir and Stanley Mburu for clinching Silver on your respective races and Conseslus Kipruto’s Bronze.”

Raila Odinga also congratulated Kipyegon saying, “Well done, what a powerful finish by Faith Kipyegon to take the 1500m gold medal. Congratulations! Keep running and keep inspiring our youth.”

Faith easily won the 1500 metres to retain her status as World Champion having won in the previous edition of the competition in 2019.

Her medal, plus a Bronze won by Conselus Kipruto in the men’s 3000 metres steeplechase has pushed Kenya to third on table standings at the tournament at the end of day three.

The USA is first with 6 Gold medals, 4 Silver, and 6 Bronze while Ethiopia is second with 3 Gold and 3 Silver.

Kenya is third with 1 Gold, 3 Silver and 2 Bronze followed by Jamaica with 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze.

Poland appears in fifth place having secured 1 Gold and 2 Silver.

Kenya has struggled at this event by the country’s usual standards but more medal hopes lie in the 1500 metres men race, men and wome’s 800m, 3000 metres steeplechase for women and the 5000 metres for men and women races.

President Kenyatta, his DP and Odinga have been involved in a war of words on the political front in the run-up to the August 2022 polls.