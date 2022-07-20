Uhuru sued in Kenyatta University land tussle





Stakeholders at Kenyatta University (KU) have moved to court seeking to stop President Uhuru Kenyatta from interfering with its management over a land dispute.

Through their lawyer Nelson Havi, three petitioners directly sued the Attorney General Justice (Rtd) Kihara Kariuki on behalf of President Kenyatta, Head of Public Service Mr Joseph Kinyua, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha and Raphael Tuju who is the Secretary to the Cabinet.

The three petitioners were identified as Ms Faith Ngugi a lecturer at the institution, Mr Ken Mutua, a member of staff and Mr Moses Ngigi, the chairman of the Kenyatta University Students’ Association (KUSA) whose address is currently in the care of Havi and company advocates.

“The petitioners pray that a declaration be and is hereby made that the disbandment of Kenyatta University Council and the suspension on July 12, of Prof Paul Kamau who was Vice Chancellor through a letter drawn and signed by Prof Chris Kiamba contravenes and violates the constitution,” the petition read in part.

They asked that it was time the court issues an order of certiorari quashing the decision for disbandment of the council and that the VC is reinstated immediately.

According to the three petitioners the High court should also quash a decision and directives made by the cabinet on May 12 that saw the annexation, alienation and expropriation of property land reference number 11026/2 measuring 447.3 hectares contained in Grant number 1R 33404 issued on October 1, 1997.

The Employment and Labour Relations at Milimani Court said that the matter was urgent and that the respondents should be served with the application by close of business Friday, July 19.

“That the respondents respond to the application within seven days upon service. That the application be placed before any Judge on July 26 for inter-partes hearing,” Justice Stella Chemtai Rutto said.