Uhuru wa mashati is back! Ex-president maintains trademark look





Son of Jomo does not do demur. Uhuru Kenyatta loves his shirt with loud and inviting African prints that are colourful and memorable.

On November 29, the former president resurfaced on Twitter as the facilitator Of the East African Community, wearing a pink printed shirt that brought back memories of when he was the commander-in-chief.

Every time he graced our screens to address the nation wearing a locally made African print, former President Uhuru Kenyatta used to excite Kenyans with jokes that could indicate his tone and mood.

Most would even predict the speech by the type of clothes he wears on particular days to particular functions.

The fourth president had disappeared from the public eye after the August General election and would only be seen once in a while.

Known as the lover of African prints, some had even branded the head of state ‘Uhuru wa Mashati’ because of the different eye-catching and trendy shirts he steps out in on various occasions.

The shirts were so much hyped that during the Covid-19 pandemic containment measures pronouncement in the country, Kenyans claimed they would even tell if the President would lock the country or lift some health protocols if he wore a particular shirt.

But we never thought that he would still be wearing his trademark shirts when he resurfaces.

Uhuru made it cool to wear kitenge shirts to work, and since 2019, President Uhuru appears to have developed a love for locally made shirts and even called on Kenyans to wear locally made clothing.

Since then, he has been making public appearances donning African print shirts.

In a Tweet by State House dated August 30, 2020, “The revival of Kenya’s leading textile factories among them Rivatex, Thika Cotton Mills and Ken Knit among others, is a deliberate and sustained Government strategy aimed at benefitting cotton farmers, growing local industries and creating jobs for the youth.”

In another tweet Rivatex East Africa Limited wrote, “Hope is inspired by what and how we dress. President Uhuru Kenyatta is our Number 1 supporter of our fabrics.”

Well, we will not be seeing the last of Uhuru wa Mashati, he has set the trend, and it is here to stay.

