Uhuru woos Portuguese investors with business opportunities in Nairobi





President Uhuru Kenyatta appealed to Portuguese investors and entrepreneurs to make Nairobi a fulcrum of their business interests and investments in Africa.

While describing the Kenyan capital as a melting pot that is ready to welcome everyone across the globe, the president, who is in Portugal, said Kenya’s immense commercial potential makes Nairobi the ultimate destination for Portuguese investment.

“We are a melting pot where we welcome people from all parts of the world, so long as they come in peace. So long as they come in the name of trading and working together, we welcome people,” President Kenyatta said.

Meanwhile, President Kenyatta joined his Portuguese host Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the official opening of the Kenya-Portugal Business Forum on the last day of his two-day state visit to the Portuguese Republic.

The business meeting was organised by the Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) and its Portuguese equivalent, AICEP Portugal Global, to explore business partnership and investment opportunities for Kenyan and Portuguese captains of industry, entrepreneurs and business leaders.

However, President Kenyatta regretted that despite the two countries having a long history of bilateral ties, the volume of trade flow between Nairobi and Lisbon remained low.

“I do believe there is still much scope for deeper bilateral works between our two countries. We seek to deepen that because it is unfortunate for two countries with such strong trading and private sector base are only dealing with very minimal amounts,” he said.