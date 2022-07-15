Uhuru’s busy schedule in his last days in office





President Uhuru Kenyatta has less than one month to empty his inbox, in what appears to be a packed-schedule for the head state before Kenyans elect a new president on August 9.

Among the duties that President Kenyatta is currently attending to is receiving heads of states for his very last bi-lateral meetings as the head of state.

On Friday, President Kenyatta received President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau who is in the country for a three-day state visit.

The Guinea-Bissau President’s visit comes two years after his first visit to Kenya in 2020 after he was elected president.

At the same time, Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is also in the country. The visiting head of state is expected to hold bi-lateral talks with President Kenyatta, top of the agenda being strengthening cooperation and relations between the two countries.

Exportation of miraa is also expected to feature in their talks with Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya having recently said the government is finalizing discussions with the Somalia government to resume trading in the crop.

President Kenyatta was among the leaders who attended the inauguration ceremony of President Mohamed on June 9 in Mogadishu after his election victory.

On that occasion, President Kenyatta pledged to work towards strengthening diplomatic ties between Kenya and Somalia, while pointing out that the two countries depend on each to progress.

“Kenya recognises that our stability and economic wellbeing are dependent on the economic stability of Somalia’s wellbeing and the region,” President Kenyatta said then.

President Kenyatta also called upon his Somalia counterpart to work towards restoring peace and stability in the region.

And as the conclusion of his tenure draws nearer, President Kenyatta has been campaigning for Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who is his preferred successor.

Last month, President Kenyatta introduced Mr Odinga to Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema who was in the country for an official visit.