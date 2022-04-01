Uhuru’s friend finally taken





Renowned event organizer Big Ted, real name Thomas Kwaka has finally wedded his longtime girlfriend, Sheila Mwairura, in a private ceremony held at Mai Mahiu Catholic Church, popularly referred to as the Travellers Chapel.

The pentagon-like shaped church interior, which has four small wooden pews, an altar with a pulpit and measures about 15 feet x 8 feet, was built in 1942 by Italian prisoners.

According to sources who spoke to Nairobi News, the wedding attendees were close family members and friends.

“The wedding venue was in Longonot. It was a closed event with only close family and friends. There were like 16 people in attendance.”

Ted, a very close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta, met Sheila seven years ago and proposed to her in 2019.

Celebrating her birthday, Big Ted penned a beautiful poem for Sheila,

“Happy birthday; what makes you happy makes me happy too. What makes you sad. It makes me sad too. Whatever comes against you Comes against me too. I have been overthinking about what to give you on your birthday. After all, you are the one who always makes surprises.

This time I want to give you something that you will never forget or time will never take, or money will never replace..the last supper! To the most beautiful woman I’ve ever known, happy birthday! I am excited about today’s big day & I just couldn’t hide it. Thank you for your never-ending love for me. I wouldn’t be this happy now if it is not because of you.”