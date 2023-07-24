Uhuru’s long-term ‘bouncer’ Bill Arocho defects from Jubilee Party to Ruto’s UDA

Billy Arocho (left) receives his UDA cap from the party's Secretary General Cleophas Malala on July 24, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY

Bill Arocho Otunga, a long-time buddy of former president Uhuru Kenyatta, has defected from Jubilee Party to President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance.

Mr Arocho made the announcement of his defection during a press conference with UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala.

“I have officially joined UDA. I joined UDA because Ruto is a friend, he was my deputy party leader and is a personal friend; and also because of the ministers who were appointed like Moses Kuria and Kipchumba Murkomen,” Mr Arocho said.

During Mr Kenyatta’s 10-year presidency, Mr Arocho frequently hobnobbed with the retired Head of State and top government officials in state functions.

In a past interview with Nairobi News in December 2022, Mr Arocho revealed that he was calling it quits on a career of providing private security for very important persons after more than 20 years on the job.

He revealed that his reason for exiting the scene was due to his and the physical activities that his work involves.

Mr Arocho also revealed he intended to venture into another line of work upon retirement but would not disclose what nature it was back then. At the time he also said he would soon announce his future plans.

Mr Arocho openly backed Mr Kenyatta during the 2013 and 2017 General Elections before shifting his support to Mr Raila Odinga during last year’s polls.

However, Mr Arocho began pledging loyalty to President Ruto once he was declared the winner of the presidential race.

