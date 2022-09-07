Uhuru’s son Jomo all smiles alongside his dad and Raila’s family

President Uhuru Kenyatta (second right) when he visited ODM leader Raila Odinga (second left) at his Karen home on September 6, 2022. Also in the picture is the president's son Jomo (left), Mama Ida Odinga (center) and Winnie Odinga. PHOTO | COURTESY

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son, Jomo, who has for some time been missing from the public eye, on Tuesday night, alongside his dad, visited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at the latter’s home in Karen, Nairobi.

In photos that were later shared online, Jomo is seen standing next to Mr Odinga who appears to be having a swollen lip and a bruised nose.

Next to Mr Odinga is his wife Ida and to her left is President Kenyatta with his arms on the shoulders of Mama Ida and a smiling Winnie Odinga.

The photos prompted some Kenyans online to start speculating over Mr Odinga’s state of health. However, details of the meeting are yet to be made public.

In the photos taken during the meeting, President Kenyatta is dressed in a blue shirt with floral patterns while Mr Odinga, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, is dressed in a blue denim shirt and a cream khaki trouser.

Jomo is dressed in a navy blue sweater with diamond patterns, while Mrs Odinga is in a long orange dress with white and brown patterns. Ms Winnie is dressed in a cream top and blue jeans.

Other leaders who attended the meeting include Siaya Governor James Orengo, Dr Makau Mutua, Siaya Senator and brother to Mr Odinga, Oburu Oginga.

This was the first time Mr Odinga was making an appearance after the Supreme Court of Kenya threw out his petition challenging Dr William Ruto’s election victory.

Mr Odinga had moved to court challenging Dr Ruto’s win after the latter was announced winner of the August 9, 2022 General Election.

On August 15, 2022, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati announced Dr Ruto as the President elect after he garnered 7,176,141 votes against Mr Odinga’s 6,942,930 votes.

“The presidential election number E005 OF 2022, as consolidated with presidential election petition numbers E001. 2,3,4,7 and 8 of 2022 are hereby dismissed. As a consequence, we declare the election of the first respondent as president-elect to be valid under Article 143 of the constitution,” Chief Justice Martha Koome said while delivering the Supreme Court’s judgement.

After the ruling, Mr Odinga said that he would respect the court’s decision as much as he did not agree with it.

