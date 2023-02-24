Ujinga tu! Karen Nyamu defends her relationship with Samidoh





Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has defended her relationship with Mugiithi singer Samidoh following an angry outburst from the artiste’s wife on social media.

Earlier on, Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, had called out the senator for constantly disrespecting her family.

But Ms Nyamu, while responding to a follower who termed her as an ‘wicked woman’, said her children – with Samidoh – also deserved to be recognized.

The follower identified as lin_njoks had told the mother of three to be careful that she might not end up a sad woman for breaking another woman’s family.

Also read: Hugs mama! Netizens react to Samidoh’s wife angry outburst

“You are so wicked Nyamu. Are you happy destroying someone’s marriage? You will pay for it. Remember curses are generational and so be careful when you are making another woman shed a tear. Your time is coming and be ready to face the same situation,” the follower said.

To which the senator responded: “That is your foolishness. Am I not a woman and are my children not children? The real evil woman is not me.”

Earlier on, Samidoh’s wife Edday lamented her troubled marriage of 15 years to the singer, saying the last three years have been full of pain as a result of her husband’s relationship with Ms Nyamu.

Also read: It is over! Samidoh’s wife reacts after hubby’s intimate photos with Karen Nyamu surface

Edday then recalled how she has helped her husband flourish in the music industry only for him to end up subjecting her to embarrassment. Edday has made it clear that she will not raise her children in a polygamous family with a woman who does not respect her. She added that she will not allow her children to be dragged into an ocean of pain. Edday went on to publicly warn her husband about the consequences of his actions. Her post came a few hours after Ms Nyamu shared photos of herself with the singer attending an event together.

Edday and Samidoh met in High-school and together they have three children. Karen Nyamu has two children with the singer.