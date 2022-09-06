UK actress robbed of Sh1 million in cash meant to start foundation in Kenya





An actress based in London has been robbed of Sh1 million which she was carrying in cash moments before she travelled to Kenya where she was supposed to start a foundation titled Mama Biashara.

International media outlets in the United Kingdom reported that Ms Kate Cosptick was attacked by two men who police are yet to arrest after they snatched the bag carrying the cash from her.

The incident took place on Sunday, September 4, 2022, moments after Ms Cosptick had gotten to her charity shop, picked up the cash and was heading home before she could catch a flight to Kenya.

The actress in a statement to the police as quoted by the Scotsman the actress said the two suspects were dressed in black and had face masks on, making it hard to identify who they were.

“It was not very late and I was walking home within a street where I live. I heard people running behind me and when I turned, I saw two men dressed in black attire, which I have only seen happen on Television dramas,” she said.

According to the actress, before she could make any move the men had already held her by the neck and ordered that she hands over the bag.

Ms Copstick said that she lives in a place where there is enough lighting with very few cases of robbery.

She said that the men who accosted her did not take anything else from her, which means all they wanted was what was in the bag and probably the incident was well planned.

Mama Biashara is meant to support women who have faced or are most likely to face Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Kenya.

In addition, Ms Copstick had raised an additional Sh1.8 million through Go Fund Me after she was encouraged by well-wishers to open an account on the same.

It remains unclear why she opted to withdraw the money while in the UK but she promised to give more detailed information after the investigations are done.