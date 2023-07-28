UK issues travel advisory notice citing demos, terror attack in Kenya





The United Kingdom (UK) has issued an advisory notice to British nationals in Kenya.

The statement dated July 27 asks UK citizens to travel with caution while visiting some areas in the country.

It asked its citizens also to be watchful following the recent demonstrations organised by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition, which saw members of the public clashing with the police officers.

According to the notice, the opposition side could call for protests at short notice.

“Previous protests in Kenya have resulted in clashes between the police and demonstrators resulting in deaths and injuries. Avoid protests and political gatherings,” the UK said.

It said that protests could occur in different places and asked its citizens to be alert to media coverage and to move away from the large crowd.

“If you see a large crowd move away from the area. Some workplaces and schools may be closed on days of demonstrations.”

Further, the UK has informed its citizens that terrorists will likely try to carry out attacks in Kenya.

“There is a heightened threat of terrorism, including terrorist kidnappings, across Kenya. Attacks, including terrorist kidnappings, could target Westerners, including British nationals. Attacks could occur at any time, including around religious or other public holidays or celebrations.”

According to the UK Government, attacks could be indiscriminate in places frequented by foreigners, including hotels, bars, restaurants, sports bars and nightclubs, sporting events, embassies, and airports.

“British nationals are advised to be particularly vigilant in these areas and to consider whether there are effective local security arrangements in place (e.g bag searches, physical security, guards). You should avoid regular patterns of movement and aim to travel during daylight hours.”

The Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has advised its nationals to avoid visiting areas within 60km of the Kenya-Somali border, Eastern Garissa County (up to 20km north-west of the A3), Mandera County (excluding Mandera West sub-county), Lamu County (excluding Lamu Island and Manda Island) areas of Tana River County north of the Tana river itself (up to 20km north-west of the A3) within 15km of the coast from the Tana river down to the Galana (Athi-Galana-Sabaki) river.

