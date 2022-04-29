UK lawmaker risks losing job for watching porn in Parliament





A male member of parliament in the United Kingdom is on the spot for reportedly watching pornography during a hearing of a select committee.

One of those who reported the unnamed MP was a female minister who said she saw him viewing the material via his phone while he sat beside him at the lower parliamentary house.

This has led a group of female conservative MPs to push for measures to improve the gender balance in the party.

Tory Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris said he shall be looking into the matter before he asks for it to be referred to the Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

“Upon the conclusion of any ICGS investigation the chief whip will take appropriate action,” a spokesperson for his office.

The defence secretary while against the act said, MPs should avoid parliament’s bars and go home instead to reduce the “poisonous” culture of inappropriate and sexist behavior.

Conservative MP Pauline Latham, who was at the meeting said many attendees had come out couldn’t believe something like that could happen in what’s really a professional place.

She added that if the allegations were found to be true, the said MP would lose their job and be thrown out of the Conservative Party.

“We are supposed to set an example in this place and that is absolutely appalling. I am totally shocked,” she added.