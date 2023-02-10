UK warns of possible terror attacks in Kenya

British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott at a press conference during the envoy’s visit to Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on January 31, 2023. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

The UK High Commission in Nairobi has issued a terror alert and urged British citizens and other westerners living in Kenya to avoid public places.

The alert, which references information from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, warned that terrorists are very likely to carry out attacks in Kenya.

“There is a heightened threat of terrorism, including terrorist kidnappings, across Kenya. Attacks, including terrorist kidnappings, could target Westerners, including British nationals. Attacks could occur at any time, including around religious or other public holidays or celebrations,” read the alert dated February 9.

The commission noted that attacks could be indiscriminate in places frequented by foreigners including hotels, bars, restaurants, sports bars and nightclubs.

Others are sporting events, supermarkets, shopping centres, commercial buildings, coastal areas including beaches, government buildings including embassies, airports, buses, trains and other transport hubs.

“Places of worship including churches and mosques have also been targeted,” it added.

UK citizens were advised against all but essential travel to areas within 60km of the Kenya-Somali border, Eastern Garissa County (up to 20km north-west of the A3), Mandera County (excluding Mandera West sub-county), Lamu County (excluding Lamu Island and Manda Island), areas of Tana River County north of the Tana river itself (up to 20km north-west of the A3), and within 15km of the coast from the Tana river down to the Galana (Athi-Galana-Sabaki) river.

UK’s terror alert comes hours after the United States embassy in Nairobi issued a similar warning, saying areas frequented by American citizens and other foreigners in Nairobi and elsewhere in the country remain targets for terror groups.

“Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists,” read the alert in part.

