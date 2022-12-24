Umoja man admits to threatening to stab mother





A man who chased after his mother while armed with a knife and threatened to stab her for failure to give him money will spend the festive season in custody awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of creating a disturbance.

Samuel Mwangi was remanded until January 10, 2022, after admitting charges of creating disturbance contrary to section 95 of the penal code.

He is accused of threatening his mother Margaret Muthoni Mwangi at her house in Umoja estate, Nairobi.

Mr. Mwangi committed the offence on December 9, 2022, after returning home at around 9am while allegedly drunk.

He found his mother in the sitting room and went straight to the kitchen where he grabbed a knife and returned to her demanding money.

Ms. Mwangi pleaded with her son to spare her and she managed to escape from the house as the accused person pursued her.

He stopped and retreated after the incident started attracting members of the public.

Ms. Mwangi proceeded to a nearby police post where she reported the incident.

Mr. Mwangi was arrested later and he confessed to the police that he had threatened to stab his mother while demanding money from her.

He admitted to the charges when he was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani of Makadara Law Courts.