Unaoverdo! Charlene Ruto now a clap back queen, takes up KOT nickname





President William Ruto’s third-born daughter Charlene Ruto has clapped back at commenters. Ms. Charlene who posted a photo of herself shopping at Quickmart supermarket, got numerous responses, with some telling her she took the joke to the next level.

While pulling Kenyan legs, Charlene posted, “Fresh and easy does it. We move regardless. Where are we popping up next? #Onward #AchievingThePlan”

In a quick rejoinder, Catherine Malinda shared, “Lol,baby girl…you took the nickname seriously (Quickmart Ivanka), execution strategy…..now you are shopping at Quickmart which is located at Westfield mall in Lavington….now we know which areas u reside…..” Charlene shot back with, “Unaoverdo.”

Another Twitter user said, “I just left counter no. 3 before you came in. I told the cashier to give you some Cadbury chocolate once you come around,” to which Charlene responded with a video clip saying, “For realz.”

Last week, Charlene trended as ‘Quickmart Ivanka’ thanks to her touring different counties advocating for her father’s bottom up economy as well as calling for environmental conservation.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) compared Charlene to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US President Donald Trump, who faced a similar online onslaught over engagement in high-profile public events before the father appointed her to an official government role.

They added “Quickmart” to the name, saying the retail chain tends to open branches in almost every town.

In a span of three months, Charlene has toured Embu, Kirinyaga, Isiolo, Kitui and Tharaka-Nithi counties before jetting out to Morocco, where she toured and enjoyed the country’s culture, art, and infrastructure.

“Through the Pan African Congress of Kenya @PanAfricanKe, we aim to increase the number of scholarships for Kenyan students to Morocco especially in the areas of agriculture and technology,” she tweeted, sharing the goodies she returned home with from her trip.

Since coming back, Charlene has toured Narok, Bomet, Kisii, Nyamira, Kisumu and Migori counties advocating and taking part in the planting trees.

