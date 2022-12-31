Uncle Njugush! Comedian’s ‘twin’ brother welcomes baby girl





Comedian Njugush’s younger brother Ngugi Ndegwa is finally a dad. The age difference is so small that people refer to them as twins.

He announced the arrival of his firstborn child in a cute photo of his family, revealing that he had welcomed a daughter.

According to his recent post, he named his daughter, Njambi.

“Prophesy, leadership, wealth, a new beginning. God is great.”

Ngugi walked down the aisle with his longtime girlfriend, Lily, two years ago.

After the wedding, he shared photos from the ceremony on his Instagram page.

When comedian Njugush introduced his brother to the public, he said he has always walked and supported his dreams.

“I promise to always have your back, bro, when you need me,” he said.

Ndegwa is a writer and a poet.

“We gonna be okay bro. We will be fine. Baddest poet I know. Very articulate huyu kwetu ndie hutoa vote of thanks… Jamaa ndio amekula vitabu kwetu proper. We thank God for your brilliant mind,” Njugush wrote.

The two bear a striking remembrance and that gives off a twin vibe.

According to his social media post, Ndegwa has mostly been involved in political agendas. During the last elections, he worked with Azimio La Umoja’s deputy candidate Martha Karua.

In one of his recent posts after an interview with KU TV, he shared on his Instagram.

“We now bear the burden to ensure that the story of national development is one of success regardless of affiliations during electioneering period.”

This is unlike his brother, comedian Njugush who has in the past said he would never join politics.

“It’s hard for me to join politics, but people have really been asking If I will join, maybe because I talk a lot on matters of politics. I only say what I feel, but I am not ready to join politics.”

Njugush said he does what he is good at.

“When a cow tells the grass it is not green enough it can not turn to grass and eat itself. Everyone is doing what they are good at. We are not in a competition.”

