Unconventional church practices that led to the arrest of 33 including 28 minors





Advocating for divorce for married couples is among the unconventional church practices that led to arrest of 33 suspected cult members, including 28 children, in Kabete area, Dagoretti Sub-County in Nairobi.

Investigations by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) attached to Kabete Police Station now link the church to cult-like practices. The five adults and 28 minors were arrested following constant complains made to the police.

The officers who made the arrest were on patrol in Muthua village in Uthiru when they received information of the church which is located within a residential plot.

It has also emerged that the church teachings and doctrine were those of American Christian minister and faith healer William Marrion Branham. Branham initiated the post-World War II healing revival and claimed to be a prophet with the anointing of the Biblical prophet Elijah.

Here are some of the unconventional practices that members of the church that arrested suspects profess:

Family setup parents and children relate as brother and sisters in Christ. They advocate divorce for married couples hence being brothers and sisters and live separately. They don’t believe in attending burials for the dead. They don’t believe in social gathering, treat other people as un clean.

Investigations have revealed that the church, whose founder is Simpson Mwaura, started operating in Kenya in 2009 and has branches at Ruiru, Ongata Rongai, Nakuru and Molo.

The arrests took place at a time when the government is probing unregistered churches in the country and cult-like organisations.

Already, three preachers, including Mr Paul Mackenzie of the Kilifi-based Good News International Church, are under investigations on suspicion of misleading their followers.

Mr Mackenzie was arrested following the discovery of mass graves in a parcel of land in Shakahola which is owned by the preacher. More than 140 bodies have so far been exhumed from the mass graves.

