Undercover cops take down notorious university student gang terrorizing Nairobians

Inside the single room of the 4 university students suspected of terrorizing Nairobians. PHOTO| COURTESY





Details of how detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday, February 11, 2023, managed to arrest an armed gang of university students who have been terrorizing residents of Ruai, Juja, Kayole, and its surrounding environs can now be revealed.

The officers attached to various police stations based in Makadara, Ruai, Embakasi, and Kayole noticed a trend in how the robbery incidents were reported.

A team of undercover officers was formed to deal with the gang.

Nairobi News has established that the four suspects had made the Eastern Bypass their common route and could even identify their victims from various joints located along the stretch.

“The detectives on Saturday evening in a joint operation arrested a 19-year-old Kenyatta University student, following intelligence leads that he was part of a dangerous criminal gang,” the report read in part.

Then, the first suspect led the officers to his other accomplices who reside at Kwa Benson Apartments in Juja Container Area.

The three were identified as Richard Lankisa, 18, Brian Kituku, 19 and Emmanuel Nyagwencha, 18, who are students pursuing a degree in Development Studies at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

The officers then went ahead and conducted a search in their single room which led to the recovery of an imitation of a Glock Pistol, 8 used 9×19mm special cartridges, one empty pistol magazine, one white plastic face mask, 2 laptops believed to have been stolen property among other items.

“The scene was processed by crime scene detectives based at DCI Thika and the suspects escorted to Juja police station pending further interrogation and arraignment before court,” the statement further read.

The four will be arraigned today, February 13, 2023, in court, where they will be charged with robbery.

