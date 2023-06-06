Understanding mummy makeover: Awareness after DC Young Fly’s girlfriend’s death

DC Young Fly with his late girlfriend, Ms Jacky Oh!, her during her last pregnancy and her days before her Miami trip. Photos: COURTESY.

DC Young Fly with his late girlfriend, Ms Jacky Oh!, her during her last pregnancy and her days before her Miami trip. Photos: COURTESY.





Society now expects a woman to have given birth after a certain age, and afterwards, have a body that looks like she never gave birth at all. In other words, a woman must have the standard “Instagram-worthy” body at all costs if they wanted to be perceived as beautiful and worth people’s attention. Ideally, such women are expected to have flat tummies with no love handles on the sides, a sizeable asset enough to grab attention and not look “vulgar”, a sizeable chest to confuse people engaging in conversations with them and a wasp-list waist to tie it all together.

And so, many women embark on medical procedures to attain such bodies.

Some research what procedures will suit them while others pick procedures out of a hut and find themselves on operation tables belonging to quacks. For those who research the procedures, they have come across several cosmetic procedures including breast reduction, reconstructive surgery, liposuction, tummy tuck, Botox, body lift and arm lift among a handful of many other procedures. However costly, these procedures have been fast gaining popularity as quick fixes for women who’ve been having body and self esteem issues.

In the instance of mummy make over, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons describe this as a procedure to “restore the shape and appearance of a woman’s body after child bearing.” The Society listed the breasts, abdomen, waist, genitalia and buttocks as the areas women mostly go in to get reshaped. Further, the possible procedures listed in the mummy makeover were breast augmentation (enhancing the breasts), breast lift (removing excess skin and tightening the surrounding tissue to make them look youthful), buttock augmentation (improving the contour, size and shape), labiaplasty (enhance appearance and reduce discomfort in the genital), liposuction (removing fat from specific areas of the body) and tummy tuck (removing excess fat and skin, restore weakened muscles to create a smoother, firmer abdominal profile).

Often, surgeons who perform mummy make overs do several of these procedures at the same time and a patient would take between 3-5 hours on their operating tables.

Undergoing a mummy makeover is believed to be the cause of death of Jaclyn Smith, popularly known as Ms Jacky Oh! A YouTuber, she was the long time girlfriend of Wild N Out American comedian DC Young Fly and together, they had worked for Wild N Out together for some time before she left. According to prior Nairobi News reports, Jacky Oh! had expressed intentions to undergo a mummy make over procedure after giving birth to their third child. She expressed excitement at the “transformative mummy makeover” she was going to have but the post was deleted once news of her death broke.

She had been in Miami to have the procedures. A scroll through her Instagram posts revealed she already had an “Instagram-worthy” body prior to the Miami trip. She died at the age of 32.

Also read: Emergency contacts upgrade: Add these 17 ‘uncommon’ numbers to your phone