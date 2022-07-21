Unga prices remain high despite Uhuru’s order

Residents of Nyeri town protest over the high cost of living on June 30, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

The price of maize flour is yet to reduce hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a directive to that effect.

A spot check by Nairobi News at 9:30 am on Thursday July 21, 2022, indicates a number of supermarkets within the capital’s Central Business District (CBD) was selling the pressure commodity at more than double the Sh100 President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Wednesday.

For instance, the Ndovu brand was retailing at Sh205, Soko at Sh195, Amaize at Sh231, Pembe at Sh199 and Raha at Sh257.

Only the Jogoo brand Jogoo had been reduced to Sh99 but then, shoppers were only allowed to purchase four packets at a go.

The new prices as announced by the Head of State were supposed to take effect from Thursday.

While reducing the prices in a statement at State House Nairobi, President Kenyatta observed the price of maize meal which is normally referred to as Unga, has significantly increased before the past two elections.

The President also justified the reduced prices by reducing the railway development levy and Import Declaration Fee (IDF) on all imported maize.

Additionally, President Kenyatta appeared to fault his deputy William Ruto for complaining about the reduced prices of unga despite the latter still being in office.

On Monday, when the government issued a directive to have unga prices reduced, Dr Ruto scoffed at it questioning why the government did not intervene much earlier even as Kenyans struggled to purchase the commodity amidst a biting economic crisis.