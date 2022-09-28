Universal Society of Hinduism asks First lady Rachel Ruto to include Hindus in State House prayers





The Hindu religious community is asking to be included in the monthly prayer at State House.

The community welcomed the move by First Lady Rachel Ruto of having monthly prayers at the State House, however, they argued that it should not be exclusively for Christians alone.

But it should also include the prayers of diverse religions and denominations practised in Kenya and the expression of non-believers.

The President of Universal Society of Hinduism Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) on September 28, 2022, said that Kenya needed to find a common ground on this issue.

“Beliefs of Kenyan Hindus; who were a hard-working, harmonious and peaceful community and had made a lot of contributions to the nation and society and continued to do so; should be duly honoured by the State,” said Zed.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion in the world with about 1.2 billion adherents, and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal.

This comes days after First Lady Rachel said similar ceremonies of thanksgiving prayer service held at State House Nairobi on Sunday 24, will be held on a regular basis.

Addressing members of the clergy and faithful at the service she and President William Ruto convened, the first lady said they will be holding prayer ceremonies month after month to give thanks to God for answering their prayers.

“The Bible says ‘People will go up to Jerusalem, year after year, to celebrate the feast of the tabernacles’, and I think that this is a place where people will come year after year for thanksgiving.

I want to tell the church that this is not the last service we are having, you will be coming here month after month to give thanks to the Lord for doing us good,” she said.

“When the Lord answers your prayer, you go to give thanks and we will not do it just once; we will keep coming to this altar that the fathers have laid here today in the State House,” added the First Lady.

Mrs Ruto thanked the President for welcoming church leaders to the State House to pray for the country.

“As an intercessor, I am very excited, I feel the doors have been opened. Thank you so much to our president for allowing us intercessors to walk into this compound today to pray, we are very excited,” she said.

Mama Rachel also assured church leaders of her and President Ruto’s support in leading the country in prayer.

“Anything that is born of prayer has to be sustained by prayer. We have a duty before us as the church to continue upholding this nation in prayer… The doors of State House are open.”

