University leaders back Tim Wanyonyi political bid





University student leaders in Nairobi have thrown their weight behind the re-election of Westlands lawmaker Tim Wanyonyi.

They shared this stance at a political rally graced by the two-term legislator at the Westlands primary school.

“We fully support his bid and are certain he will win because he’s done a commendable job in the past ten years,” said Steve Oyoo from the University of Nairobi.

“Tim is our dad and someone who keeps his word. We have asked him to help us get bursaries, internships, and job opportunities,” added Lynne Miheso, a former student at Taita Taveta University.

Wanyonyi commended the students for registering as voters saying it’s the only way to determine the quality of leadership in the country.

“Thank you for taking a brave step to register as voters. You are now key decision-makers in this country. If you do not make decisions someone else will make them for you,” the lawmaker said.

He also promised his leadership will continue empowering the youths and called Nairobians to also vote for Esther Passaris, Edwin Sifuna and Polycarp Igathe, who are contesting for the Women Representative, Senator and gubernatorial positions respectively.