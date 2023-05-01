University of Eldoret student stabs girlfriend to death in suspected love triangle





Residents near the University of Eldoret were left in shock after a third-year student identified as Elikana Kiplagat Korir allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in a hostel on Sunday.

The suspect allegedly attempted suicide by stabbing himself in the chest but was rescued and taken to hospital.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the Soy Sub County police commander, Henry Zuma, the incident was caused by a suspected love triangle that has been brewing for some time.

He said the two students quarreled before the killing.

Zuma added that the suspect was rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment after the incident.

“We have lost a very young girl following what is suspected to be a love triangle. The suspect who attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself using the same knife was rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) for treatment,” Zuma said.

The police collected a blood-stained kitchen knife from the scene of the crime. However, they are yet to establish what the two were pursuing at the university.

“We have scant information about the two, but we are following up on the matter,” Zuma said.

A witness who lives near the hostel said the two had locked themselves in the house for about four days before the incident. The witness added that they heard commotion leading to the incident.

The tragic event has left the university community in shock, with many expressing their condolences to the deceased’s family.

The University of Eldoret Vice-Chancellor, Professor Teresa Akenga, expressed her sadness over the incident, stating that the university was working with the police to ensure that justice is served.

“We are saddened by the news of the death of one of our students. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. We are cooperating with the police to ensure that the matter is fully investigated, and justice is served,” Akenga said.

