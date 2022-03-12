University student arrested in connection with fake exam papers

Standard Eight candidates at Moi Nyeri Complex Primary School in Nyeri county on day one of the KCPE examination on October 29, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

A third-year year economist student at a local University has been arrested for reportedly selling fake national examination papers.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced Oscar Brighton was arrested by undercover agents attached to the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) while in possession of fake exam papers.

He was in possession of fake examination papers in hard copy while others were stored in his mobile phone.

“He had created several WhatsApp groups where candidates were asked to deposit between Sh1,600 for Humanities to Sh2,600 for Sciences,” stated the DCI.

DCI say the suspect was a serial offender and will be charged with contravening section 28 of the National Examination malpractices Act 29, 2012.

The arrest comes days after two teachers were arrested for taking pictures of exam papers on the last day of KCPE.

A third suspect, an examination centre manager, was also arrested.

The three suspects are from Marsabit, Turkana and Bungoma counties.

The KCPE exam began on Monday, March 7 and ended on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Speaking during the conclusion of KCPE exams on Wednesday, Education CS Prof George Magoha described the exercise as smooth bar a few cases of cheating.

He went on to state that all those who were involved in malpractices will face the full force of the law, highlighting an instance where a centre manager in Marsabit took a photo of an exam paper and shared it with colleagues.

“We will not have mercy on him [sic]…in Turkana, we also found someone with a cellphone that had ready answer sheets and he is also in custody as we speak,” he said in part.