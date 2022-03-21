University student charged with unlawfully distributing KCSE papers

Brighton Jagongo at the Milimani Law Courts. He was charged with being in possession of KCSE papers. PHOTO: Richard Munguti

A Zetech University student has been charged with being in illegal possession of Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination papers.

Oscar Brighton alias Jagongo was charged with the offence at the Milimani Law courts.

He denied the charges before Chief magistrate Wendy Kagendo.

He is said to have committed the crime on diverse dates between March 7 and 10, 2022 at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya.

He faced a second count of disclosing the said contents of exams to another person through his mobile phone and was freed on a bond of Sh1 million.