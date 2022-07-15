University student who threatened to stab his father charged in court





A 26-year-old university student who allegedly threatened to stab his father with a knife is facing charges of creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

Bilson Waweru Muiruri, who appeared before the Kibera Law Court, is reported to have committed the offence at his father’s house in Kilimani, Nairobi on July 12, 2022.

The accused is reported to have confronted his father, Billy Muiruri Waweru, while wielding a kitchen knife after his parents questioned him for leaving the house on weekends without notifying them of his whereabouts.

It is at that juncture that the university student grabbed the knife while threatening to stab his father. His parents sought help from security guards who restrained the accused before calling the police. Officers from Kilimani police station subsequently arrested the suspect and recovered the knife from him.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Monica Maroro, claiming he had reconciled with his father. The complainant, who was in court, sought to withdraw the case after his son was charged, but the magistrate said he ought to have withdrawn the complaint at the police station before the suspect was charged.

The accused was granted a cash bail of Sh10,000 with the case set for mentioning on July 28, 2022 for a pre-trial and fixing of hearing dates in the event the complainant does not withdraw the case.