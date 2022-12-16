University student wins Sh200 million in Betika mega jackpot

From left: etika’s Chief Finance Officer Mutua Mutava, Betika’s Senior Product Manager Kent Kagicha, Eli Kipruto (winner), Philip Chepkwony (Eli's father) and Betika’s Senior Brand Meister Eric Mwiti pose for photos with a Sh200 million dummy cheque in Nairobi on December 16, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

A 22-year-old university student is Sh200 million richer. Eli Kipruto Rotich, a Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology, was on Friday awrded the Sh200,000,00 after winning the Betika Mega Jackpot. Rotich won the jackpot after placing Sh49 bet and predicting 17 matches correctly.

Rotich became the first person to win the Sh200 million Betika Mega Jackpot which is the outcome of the revamped Sh100 million done when the 2022/23 season had just kicked off.

Rotich, who hails from Nakuru, was over the moon after becoming the newest millionaire in town.

“I usually spend less than Sh100 every weekend and I didn’t think much about this Mega Jackpot combination because I have registered just one bonus win over the years,” said Rotich, who is a Manchester City fan.

“I’ve never lost hope because I bet for entertainment. This money is going to change my life and my entire family. I think this is what they call “Generational Wealth.”

“I’m very grateful to Betika for this jackpot and for offering me a financial advisor because to be honest, I haven’t figured out what to do with the money yet. It hasn’t sunk in yet that I no longer have money problems, just how to spend it,” he added.

In the ongoing World Cup matches, Rotich was supporting Spain but his team was knocked out in the round of 16 by Morocco. For the three years the student has been placing bets, he has been sacrificing and using at least Sh100 every weekend on gaming.

His elder brother, Brian Rotich, was equally elated. Brian said he didn’t believe it when Eli informed him but now that it is a reality, the win is now for all family members.

“I know our family and the generations to come will benefit from this win. To be honest, this money will change our whole community,” said Brian.

Speaking during the handover of the cheque, Betika’s Senior Product Manager Kent Kagicha said: ‘’Eli, you have done it. You have single-handedly won Sh200 million with just one jackpot bet. It’s unheard of, the odds were in your favour, and even when one game was postponed and the outcome had to be decided through a public draw, the outcome was still in your favour. We are so happy for you,” said Kangicha.

“At Betika, we will always ensure that we offer our customers a credible platform where they can enjoy their favourite sport as they place their bets on a platform that offers them the best experience with great rewards. Our initial Grand Jackpot was worth Sh100 million and one needed Sh99 to play. We however saw the need to revamp and give our customers more value for less,” added Kangicha.

