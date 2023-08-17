Unlocking HELB access: Hacks to reactivate your account





With universities and colleges on the brink of reopening, ensuring access to Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) services becomes crucial. As students gear up for the new academic year, it’s essential to have your HELB account in top shape. Whether you’re a seasoned user or a first-timer, here are some expert hacks to help you navigate the process and reactivate your account. Don’t miss out on the support you deserve as you embark on your educational journey.*

Preparation for Tertiary Education

For financially challenged students, preparing for tertiary education can be overwhelming.

Thankfully, the Higher Education Loans Board supports needy students through bursaries, scholarships, and loans.

These resources are accessible through institutions authorized by the Kenyan Ministry of Education.

How to Register Your HELB Account

First-time applicants must register for a HELB account before proceeding with loan applications. This account facilitates government funding access for both government-sponsored and self-sponsored (SSP) students, regardless of the institution. It also allows HELB loan beneficiaries to apply and check loan status after disbursement. Registration is open to those meeting the portal’s basic requirements.

Step-by-Step Guide on HELB Portal Registration

1. Internet Access: Begin by accessing the internet using your preferred browser like Opera, Firefox, Chrome, etc.

2. Visit HELB Portal: Go to the Higher Education Loans Board portal website: [www.helb.co.ke](https://www.helb.co.ke).

3. Select “Products”: Click on “Products” in the menu bar.

4. Choose Loan Type: Scroll to the “HELB Loans” section and select the appropriate loan category (Undergraduate Loan, Jielimishe Loan, or TVET Loan).

5. Apply Now: Click “Apply Now” on the student portal section.

6. User Registration: Hover over the drop-down next to “User Registration” and select “Applicant Registration.”

7. Provide Details: Enter your National Identification card number and First Name as on your ID card, then click “Validate.”

8. Personal Information: Input personal details including an active phone number, valid email address, and password.

9. Confirmation: Confirm the provided details and click “Sign Up.”

10. Activation Email: Access your email for an activation link sent by the system.

HELB Account Activation

Successful registration necessitates account activation, a critical step for qualification. Ensure access to the provided email and phone number.

1. Check Email: Open the Higher Education Loans Board email and click the activation link.

2. Auto-Generated Code: A code will be sent to your phone; enter it on the web page and click “PROCEED.”

You will have created an operational HELB portal account for product applications and bursaries by completing these steps.

