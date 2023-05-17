Unpacking the eerie sermon on death by Pastor Mackenzie

Cult leader Paul Mackenzie with some of the followers at Shanzu Law Courts in Mombasa on May 2, 2023. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Paul Nthenge Mackenzie walked into Shakahola in 2019, dreaming of establishing his own Bethlehem away from Babel (as he would often refer to the outside world).

“I got a revelation that the time to call it quits had come,” Mr Mackenzie told Nation in March this year. He was talking about the closure of his church in Malindi and his move to Shakahola.

“I just prayed by myself and with those who chose to believe,” he added.

He had planned to build a community where his followers would live peacefully and harmoniously.

Soon after, houses started popping up in the dense forest.

One of his eerie sermons has caught the attention of many.

“Tulipoianza hii kazi, tulidhania watu watapungua…Lakini ondoeni hofu… hofu na mashaka ni ya nini… kwani hamumuamini yeye aliyewaita? Hamtambui ya kwamba ana uwezo na nguvu? Shaka ni la nini? Kwanini unaogopa kufa na kuteswa? Nimewaambia mara ngapi kufa ni sawa na kuenda kulala usingizi? Hata wakati unakufa wewe hautajua unakufa…Wewe utausikia usingizi mtamu… Na kule kwingine, yesu atakungojea…”

(When we started this work, we thought that the number of people would decrease… However, have no fear … why are you afraid and in doubt? Don’t you believe in him who called you? Don’t you realise that he is able? Why the doubt? Why are you afraid of dying and being tortured? How many times have I told you that dying is a good thing? It is like going to sleep… Even when you die, you won’t know you’re dying … you’ll fall deep asleep, and on the other side, Jesus will be waiting for you…)

This is an excerpt from a sermon titled “Kanisa Jangwani” (Church in the Wilderness) delivered on August 11, 2019, two years after launching a YouTube channel.

Exactly three years later, in August 2022, the first case of death was officially reported at his Shakahola forest “Bethlehem” and officers at Malindi Police Station were notified.

