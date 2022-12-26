Unveiled: Wajackoyah steps out for the first time without his durag





George Wajackoyah has for the first time stepped out in public without his durag, cutting across the appearance of a handsome man defying age.

Like Kenyan singers including Nameless and Redsan, Wajackoyah has never been seen in public without his durag since he made his debut into Kenyan politics.

On December 25, 2022, Wajackoyah, who unsuccessfully contested for the presidency in the August 2022 polls, took to social media to post photos of him sans durag, revealing he had gifted it to a young artist who had sketched a headshot picture of him.

“This young man deserved my durag. He was welcomed in the fraternity after drawing my picture. When asked what he wanted, he said a phone and his wishes have been granted,” said Wajackoyah as he tied the durag on the young boy.

Wajackoyah went on to spend Christmas day without the durag as he posed for photos with several family and friends.

“Sir you look like such a cool person, Merry Christmas to you and your family.” Carol Kennice commented.

“Kumbe hunanga dreads (So you don’t have dreads?)” asked Mamu Ahmed.

In the run up to the August 9, 2022, General Election, Mr Wajackoyah was one of four presidential aspirants seeking to clinch the top seat in the country.

In the entire duration of his campaigns, he adorned branded sportswear, wore flip flops and always spotted his durag- rounding up his famous look that won him admirers and critics in equal measure.

Most claimed that a man should be addressed by how he dresses but Wajackoyah’s dressing irked many who believed he was not living up to the standards set up for presidential aspirants.

During the debates season, he showed up dressed in his favorite sportswear look. At the polling station, he also spotted his trademark look and the same applied when he showed up at the National Tallying Center that had been set up at the Bomas of Kenya where the presidential election results were being tallied and would later be announced.

Following his defeat- he came in third behind the winner President William Ruto and Raila Odinga – Wajackoyah embarked on meeting the people to further popularize his Roots Party politics and he never changed his signature wear.

In meetings with his profile Kenyans including Mr Odinga, Wajackoyah also dressed in his trademark look, earning ire for gracing such a meeting as if he had thrown on the nearest clothes his hands could reach while Raila apparently put more effort into his look, dressed in a smart casual style for their meeting.

Despite the brouhaha about his dressing, it would appear that Wajackoyah does not intend on conforming to society norms be it in Kenya or in the United States of America where he was based for years before returning home to vie for president.

