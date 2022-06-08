Join our Telegram Channel
Uproar as Uganda splashes Sh75 million on two government cars

By Freya Wanjiku June 8th, 2022 1 min read

Uganda has reportedly spent UGX2.4 billion (about Sh75 million) to purchase two state-of-the-art vehicles for the new Speaker of Parliament, in a move that has attracted varied reactions.

The state bought the cars, two Mercedes Benz s500 from the United Kingdom for Speaker Anita Among and her Deputy Thomas Tayebwa.

The purchase comes amid protests by the opposition over the high cost of living in the country.

Nairobi News understands a litre of fuel is currently trading at an estimated Sh200 in Kampala, Sh45 more than the same commodity costs in Nairobi.

The new Speaker recently took office following the death of his predecessor Jacob Olunyah while undergoing treatment in the US.

Here are some of the views by Ugandans on Twitter.

John feels Ugandans are taxed heavily so as to make the lives of a few comfortable.

John Nsimbe suggests the Ugandan government needs to think of the common mwananchi.

Abu suggests Ugandan leaders are driven by greed.

David Tycoon questions why the Ugandan government did not buy locally made cars.

Hannington claims the government should have improved healthcare instead of splashing money on cars.

 

