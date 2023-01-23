US Ambassador to UN to visit Kenya over regional security

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Representative to the United Nations, is set to tour three countries in Africa. PHOTO| COURTESY

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Representative to the United Nations, is set to tour three countries in Africa this week to discuss the ongoing invasion of Russia-Ukraine.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will travel to Ghana, Mozambique, and Kenya between January 25-29, affirming and strengthening US partnerships with key current and former UN Security Council members.

During her visit to Kenya, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will receive briefings from the UN country team on humanitarian programs, including the regional drought response and assistance to refugees.

“Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will meet with refugees pending resettlement in the United States and highlight the Administration’s newly-launched Welcome Corps program,” the statement reads.

Her visit will also focus on the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine that continues to have on global food security, which has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis also in the region.

She will also meet with Kenya-based entrepreneurs at the forefront of the country’s transition to a green economy.

Her visit comes amid an ongoing regional peace-keeping effort that Kenya is part of.

Kenya, represented by former Head of State Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, is leading the East African Community Peace Process talks to end the ongoing war in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The country has also sent its soldiers to DRC under the East African Community Peacekeeping mission to restore peace.

The US said that Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield’s visit will advance shared priorities, including addressing regional security, reinforcing commitments to democracy and human rights, strengthening food security, supporting African resilience and recovery, and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will build on her August 2022 visit in Ghana, including meetings with women leaders and civil society.

In Mozambique, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will highlight our strong partnership and welcome Mozambique to a historic first term on the UN Security Council.

The Ambassador will also meet with UN officials, alumni of US exchange programs, students, and members of civil society, including those engaged in climate change adaptation measures in Mozambique.

