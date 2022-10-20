US Embassy issues alert on Green Card fraud





The United States Embassy in Kenya is warning online applicants for the Diversity Visa lottery that fraudsters are targeting them via phony emails.

The embassy said applications for the 2024 program are ongoing and urged interested Kenyans to ignore anyone charging them a fee to be entered into the lottery.

“Registration for 2024 Diversity Visa Program is now open. Beware of fraudsters – there is NO fee to enter,” the embassy said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Registration for 2024 Diversity Visa Program is now open. Beware of fraudsters – there is NO fee to enter. Application instructions here: https://t.co/zPntX9TzPV #Dv2024 pic.twitter.com/uTA0SsDmCu — U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya) October 19, 2022

The online registration for the 2024 Diversity Visa lottery is open for 34 days from October 5th at noon (EST) through close at noon (EST) on November 8th.

Interested applicants may access the electronic Diversity Visa entry form (E-DV) at https://dvprogram.state.gov during registration. Paper entries are not accepted.

“The entry form will only be available for submission during this period and this period only. Entries will NOT be accepted through the U.S. Postal Service,” the US Department of State says on its website.

The US government offers 50,000 diversity visas annually following strict eligibility criteria to citizens of countries with low rates of immigration to the United States.

The State Department recommends applying early in the registration period in case of any website delays due to high demand. Only one submission is allowed per person.

A computer-generated random lottery drawing chooses applicants for Diversity Visas. The Department of State will notify a participant’s selection exclusively online.

Winning the DV lottery does not include resettlement packages, air tickets, or help once one enters the United States. Each applicant is on their own.

Online applications are generally made during a 30-to-60-day period between October and November.

The embassy website advises that only emails that end in state.gov are genuine and warns applicants to guard their usernames and passwords.

