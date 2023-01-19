US First lady Jill Biden to visit Kenya next month

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose for photo line photos with President William Ruto and his wife Rachel during the U.S.-Africa Leader Summit, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. Photo|PCS

US First Lady Dr Jill Biden is expected to visit Kenya in February, according to Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary (CS) Dr Alfred Mutua.

The CS speaking on Citizen TV’s JKLive show on Wednesday, said that next month the country would get high-profile leaders coming to the country.

“The spouse of the US president will be here in this country. We will get other leaders coming to our country in the next few months,” he said.

However, he did not disclose the purpose of the visit.

According to Dr Mutua, Kenya is an attractive destination for foreign dignitaries owing to its democratic stance, which provides an environment that respects human rights and fundamental freedoms.

“Kenya’s place is high right now. I was invited to the G7 as Kenya’s foreign minister with other ministers because of Kenya’s place in the world and the role we are playing in the peace process because of the democracy that we have,” he said.

President William Ruto was among the more than 50 African heads of state invited to the US-Africa Leaders Summit in December 2022.

On the sidelines of the high-level meeting between President Biden and the continental leaders, Ruto held talks with various partners.

The visit by Dr Biden is expected to be a significant event for Kenya as it continues to solidify its place on the world stage and strengthen its relationship with the United States.

This will be her second visit to the country. In 2011, then the wife of Vice President Joe Biden, Dr Biden visited the country to assess the famine crisis in the Horn of Africa.

Dr Biden led a delegation of US officials to a tour of Dadaab, the world’s most populous refugee camp, before meeting the then-top Kenyan government officials, including former Agriculture Minister Sally Kosgey and the late President Kibaki.

