US places Sh6billion bounty on terrorist linked to attacks in Kenya and Somalia





The United States is offering a reward of up to Sh6.4 billion ($5 million) for information that could lead to the Somali-born terrorist Ali Mohamed Rage.

A statement by the US Department of State said the bounty has been offered by its Rewards for Justice (RFJ) programme, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service.

Rage, who is said to have been Al-Shabaab’s chief spokesperson since May 2009 and is a senior leader of the terrorist organization, has allegedly been involved in the planning of attacks in Somalia and Kenya, according to the US Department of State.

On August 6, 2021, the Department of State designated Rage as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist [SDGT], a designation that blocks all property and interests in property belonging to Rage and may expose persons who engage in certain transactions with Rage to the designation.

“Furthermore, any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a significant financial transaction or provides significant financial services for Rage could be subject to U.S. correspondent account or payable-through account sanctions,” the department said in a statement.

Reward up to $5 Million for Info on

ALI MOHAMED RAGE Rage is a leader and spokesperson of the terrorist group al-Shabaab, which has killed 1000's of innocent people in eastern Africa. Help us find him. Got a tip? Contact us. You could be eligible for a reward and relocation. pic.twitter.com/lbeyAb8HCv — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) February 28, 2023

On February 18, 2022, the UN Security Council’s Somalia Sanctions Committee added Rage to its Sanctions List pursuant to paragraph 43[a] of resolution 2093 [2013] for engaging in or providing support for acts that threaten the peace, security or stability of Somalia.

The UN designation requires UN Member States to impose an arms embargo, including related training and financial assistance, a travel ban, and an assets freeze on Rage.

“Al-Shabaab is responsible for terrorist attacks in Kenya, Somalia, and neighboring countries that resulted in loss of life, including of US citizens. The terrorist group continues to plot, plan, and conspire to commit terrorist acts against the United States, US interests, and foreign partners,” the department added.

The Department of State designated Al-Shabaab as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist in March 2008. In April 2010, Al-Shabaab was also added to the 1844 Sanctions List by the UN Security Council’s Somalia Sanctions Committee pursuant to paragraph 8 of resolution 1844 (2008).

