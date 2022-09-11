US President Joe Biden dispatches delegation for President-elect William Ruto swearing-in





The United States on Sunday, September 11, 2022, issued a list of delegates that will attend President elect William Ruto’s swearing in ceremony at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Dr Ruto, the outgoing Deputy President, and winner of the August 9 polls, is set to be sworn in as Head of State and Commander in Chief of the armed forces on September 13, 2022.

In a statement issued by White House, US President Joseph Biden announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation that will be attending the ceremony.

They include Honorable Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative, who will lead the delegation.

Others are the Honorable Meg Whitman, United States Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya, the Honorable Colin Allred, United States Representative (D), Texas, the Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State.

Dr Monde Muyangwa who is the Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, US Agency for International Development will also attend the function.

Internal Security PS Dr Karanja Kibicho on Saturday, September 10, announced a that a total of 20 Presidents and Heads of Government will attend the function.

Dr Kibicho also said 60,000 Kenyans are expected to make their way to the stadium as early as 4am.

“At least 20 Presidents and Heads of Governments have confirmed attendance. This is a public function which everyone is possibly welcome to attend,” he said.

Amongst presidential leaders who have confirmed attendance include; Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Others are; Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir, Somali’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud among others.

“We began sending the invites early in the week and by Thursday evening 10 presidents among several vice presidents had confirmed they will grace the ceremony,” an official privy to the matter said.

Dignitaries from the African Union (AU), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), European Union, United Kingdom, US, China, India, and Russia have been invited.

