US welcomes Uhuru’s new role; says his work will be crucial

President Uhuru Kenyatta when he participated in a business forum convened by the Belgian Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture. PHOTO | PSCU





The United States through the Bureau of African Affairs has welcomed the appointment of former President Uhuru Kenyatta whose term came to an end on Tuesday.

“We welcome the appointment of Uhuru Kenyatta as peace envoy for the conflict in Northern Ethiopia and in Eastern DRC. A critical time for both conflicts – his work will be crucial,” the US said.

In his inauguration speech, the President announced that Mr Kenyatta will continue to spearhead peace initiatives within the East African Community region, a move that he said the former Head of State agreed to take during their discussion.

“I have asked my elder brother, President Uhuru Kenyatta who has done commendable engagements with those regions and he has graciously agreed to continue chairing those discussions on behalf of the people of Kenya,” President Ruto said.

The Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs is focused on the development and management of US policy concerning the African continent.

The Department’s Africa Strategy focuses on three objectives, which include advancing trade, and commercial ties with key African states to increase the US and African prosperity, protecting the US from cross-border health and security threats, and supporting key African states’ progress toward stability, citizen-responsive governance, and self-reliance.

The US has been working closely with the African Union in various sectors including food security, peacekeeping and security.

In Kenya, the US has moved to strengthen its partnership with the current administration.

President Ruto said that his government will work with global partners to fight pandemics and other health emergencies.

Also, the President said that Kenya will continue with its roles in the international community.

“Kenya will continue playing its key role in international diplomacy at the bilateral and multilateral levels, appreciating that we are host to major international agencies, including the United Nations.”

