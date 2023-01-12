USA offers Sh1.2b bounty on mastermind of DusitD2 attack Mohamoud Abdi Aden

An information board on Mohamoud Abdi Aden at DCI Headquarters on January 12, 2023. The US has placed a $10m bounty on the wanted terror mastermind of the 2019 DusitD2 complex attack that left 21 people dead. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

The US State Department has offered a Sh1.2 billion bounty for any person with information on a suspected terrorist linked to the DusitD2 Hotel Complex attack.

The wanted suspect, Mohamoud Abdi Aden, is believed to have been behind the planning of the 2019 attack in Nairobi that left 22 people dead.

“Do you have information on Mohamoud Abdi Aden? Submit your tip now. You could receive a reward of up to $10,000,000 (Sh1.2 billion),” an information board on the wanted man reads in part.

Those with information are requested to call the Kenyan number +254-71-87-12-36 or Somalia’s +252-68-43-43-308.

US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman led a delegation to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin where they accompanied DCI Mohamed Amin in making the announcement and appeal.

Last year, the United States designated five Al-Shabaab leaders, including Mohamoud Abdi Aden, who had been named as part of the cell that planned the Dusit2 Hotel Attack in Nairobi, in 2019.

The five were been designated under Executive Order 13224 as Specially Designated Global Tourists (SDGTs).

This means that they have been blocked from accessing any property and interests they may have in the US and all US citizens have been prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them.

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken listed the other four as Mohamed Mire, a senior Al-Shabaab leader responsible for the group’s strategic decision-making who is also in charge of the group’s interior wing that oversees the group’s activities in Somalia.

Mohamoud Abdi Aden is reported to have been part of the cell that planned the Dusit2 attack in Nairobi in 2019.

A suicide bomber self-detonated outside of a restaurant in the courtyard.

Other terrorists, armed with automatic rifles and grenades, then sought to kill as many innocent bystanders.

The attack resulted in 22 civilian deaths. The four gunmen also died in the attack. They were all killed a few hours later.

The attack was claimed by Al-Shabaab, an affiliate of Al-Qaeda, which has repeatedly targeted Kenya over the presence of its troops in Somalia.

