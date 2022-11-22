Use your brain! Samidoh shades Andrew Kibe in scathing online attack





Controversial social media commenter, Andrew Kibe, uploaded a video to his social media attacking vernacular singer Samidoh, born Samuel Muchoki, for allegedly being a man driven by his desires for many women and bedding them.

Kibe’s attacks were based on Samidoh’s ongoing love triangle drama with his wife, Edday Nderitu, and his infamous mistress nominated Senator Karen Nyamu.

In addition, Nyamu was recently embroiled in social media drama with another woman who hosted Samidoh in the United States of America, where he currently is, for his USA- United Kingdom-Qatar 2022 Mugithi Tour.

Nyamu and the American-based woman, Bernice Saroni, had been beefing over social media-fuelled claims that Saroni was the next woman Samidoh was eyeing in addition to Edday and Nyamu.

Kibe claimed that he had invited Samidoh to visit him when he had been on a past American tour to show him around and take him on a helicopter ride, but he refused because women surrounded him. Kibe also claimed that Samidoh’s energy was purely focused on women, and he enjoyed women fighting over him; instead of focusing on his music.

In a scathing clap back, Samidoh had no words to mince for Kibe in his response.

“Haha, hata kama ni content. Sometimes tumia akili tu. So I was to leave my work coz a lad has invited me over to his cougar’s house? For a helicopter ride? I am a Kikuyu man! I thought tuli agree nitakam uukipata kwako bro, si kwa nyumba ya mama. Tungepiga aje drink hata? Ama nikimbie Lang’ata uone huyo mama watoto uliacha akishukuru Mungu pia? Nakam Austin 4th lakini tulia. Drop address.

(Haha, even if it is content creation. Sometimes use your brain. So I was to leave work because a lad has invited me over to his cougar’s house? For a helicopter ride? I am a Kikuyu man! I thought we agreed I would visit when you get your own house, bro, not in your woman’s house. How would we have drunk alcohol and celebrated? Or should I run to Lang’ata and visit your baby mama whom you left, thanking God? I am coming to Austin on the 4th but calm down. Drop address),” said Samidoh.

Samidoh’s clap back was met with mixed reactions by his fans, as sampled below:

“So you have felt bad? I thought you were a man,” laughed Leah Maimuna.

“Samidoh, you don’t know jokes? Clap back hit so hard bruh. Andrew Kibe, drink some water to swallow this,” added Mamake Famir.

“Emotional damage. Kibe has started roasting maize,” said Eddie Gichuru.

