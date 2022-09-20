USIU, Daniel Moi tussle over Sh500 million land

President Daniel Arap Moi addresses the press at State House, Nairobi on February 03, 2000 in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NATION

A University in Nairobi consented to the withdrawal of a case against a lawyer it had sued in a land ownership dispute that also involved former president Daniel Moi (now deceased).

The United States International University-Africa (USIU) consented to the withdrawal of the case it had filed against senior counsel Paul Ndung’u so he could be its witness against the deceased president.

The parcel of land was valued at Sh500 million.

Mr Ndung’u has initially been sued by USIU over the land.

He told Justice Samson Okong’o that he later agreed to be a witness in the case between the higher learning institution and the former president. Other defendants in the case are Maestro Connections Health Systems Limited, a company associated with Equity Bank Chief Executive James Mwangi.

Before dropping the case, USIU wrote to Ndung’u to inquire whether he witnessed the late president sign the sale agreement in respect of the land in dispute.

Ndung’u maintains the former president signed for the sale agreement and then transferred the 30-acre parcel of land to DPS International.

But Moi denied ever selling the land to DPS International.

The USIU claims DPS International bought the land from Mr Moi in 1988, before selling it to ICEA Insurance in 1990.

The university insists it bought the land from ICEA in 1999 for Sh90 million

Answering questions from lawyer Julius Kemboi, for the late president’s family, Ndung’u said he and a former late Finance Minister Arthur Kinyanjui Magugu took the sale agreement he had prepared to State House for Moi to sign.

Ndungu adds that Phillip Ndegwa (now deceased) a former Central Bank of Kenya governor, was also present.