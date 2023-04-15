Vaida hit maker Harry Richie narrowly survives in Mombasa Road accident





Harry Richie, the Luhya venecular singer behind the hit song, Vaida, says he narrowly escaped and survived a road accident on Nairobi’s Mombasa Road on April 15, 2023.

In several statements posted on his social media, he recounted how the accident occured and how his car ended up being written off.

“On my way from Imara mall exactly at Nyayo stadium roundabout at 4am, there was a car driving on the wrong side heading towards me. I quickly diverted to the pavement and the car impact was alarming. However, we got out safely its only God who knows because all the drive shafts came out, steering rag broken and the engine oil leaking. I wonder how these break-down business men are always parked right at the same spot throughout day and night . The government should do something because I guess this must be business on board and we cant trade with peoples lives. Thanks to Hon Kidake Alex Malova and TikToker Mishien Law for visiting my home place and supporting me financially. God bless you all in general including Kiula Fredrickpaul for your well wishes. God above all,” said Harry Richie in part.

He went on to say that his car was completely crashed and his companion escaped with injuries.

“I thank God, after checkup, I’m safe. Only the car crashed and my colleague got minor injures. I am safe. My friend Hon Kidake Alex Malova has been in my pace and supported me also TikToker Mishien law has supported in towing the car,” added Harry Richie.

He later clarified that he was not dead but the car ‘died’.

“Not dead but the car is dead after getting involved in a road accident at Lusaka Road off Nyayo stadium roundabout today morning. In Nairobi West hospital. Niombee (pray for me),” said Harry Richie.

His shocked fans sent him get well messages and prayed for his quick recovery.

“God loves you dearly. You will get a better car that one be sure of it. Be blessed bro ,” said Caro Ayoma.

“God is faithful. He has given you another chance to praise Him,” added Irene Muchalwa.

“Pole sana bro, you were very lucky. Those breakdown guys are also thieves, nlidunda hiyo Mombasa road instead of helping me waliniibia kwanza (I’m so sorry my brother. You were very lucky. Those breakdown guys are also thieves. I crashed on that Mombasa Road too and instead of helping me, they first stole from me),” opined Muhando Eric.

Also read: Exclusive: Janet Mbugua – Why I always wake up early

Rigathi Gachagua puts Karanja Kibicho on spot over illicit brew